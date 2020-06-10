Mike Kelly: Mattis vs. Trump

I am a Marine Corps combat veteran as is my son and also was his grandfather. Family illness, we say.

Of course, we took the oath to defend our country against all foreign and domestic. Now I’ve been asked again if a serious situation came about — like now — who would you follow: The Marine Corps Generals Mattis, Kelly and USMC Commandant. Or this particular president. Don’t know.

Reluctantly would follow the orders of the Commander in Chief but would vote for neither Trump or Biden.

So?

Mike Kelly

Nevada County