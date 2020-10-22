Mike Ireland: Thoughts regarding ‘New California’

I have three issues or points of misunderstanding with the article concerning the “New California” movement.

First and foremost, what are the organizers thinking? I just don’t understand why anybody would gather 50 people in an enclosed space without face masks during this pandemic (I guess that Valentina’s won’t be getting any of my business). I know it is inconvenient to wear masks. But if we do, maybe we can shorten the time line so that we won’t have to wear them anymore.

Secondly, I’d welcome a response from the “New California” movement to this second item. Are you proposing (like the “Jefferson State” movement) that Northern California split off to become a new state or are you trying to form a new government for the entire state? This was not clear in the article.

And thirdly, it sounds like the “New California” movement states that California has “become a democracy rather than a republic.” The last time I looked, we are still represented by our elected Assembly and Senate. The only democratic aspect of the state that I see is when propositions are voted on by the people to change laws.

As for “restraints on popular power,” I assume the “New California” movement’s position is that the governor’s use of executive power to ask for help in controlling the pandemic is over-reaching. My view is that this “ask” (my words) is a short-term request in light of the public health crisis. Your thoughts, please.

Mike Ireland

Grass Valley