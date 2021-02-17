Mike Ireland: Taxing home generators

In regard to the Dec. 4 letter to the editor, “Tax Surprise,” by David Brose, I’d like to offer the following:

The analogy that the new construction of an emergency generator installation is the same as “a water heater, stove or an appliance” is incorrect, in my opinion. Assuming that the house already has one, the water heater or stove would be a replacement and not an improvement.

Appliances like washers, driers or refrigerators probably would not be considered an improvement to the property because you can take them with you.

But an installed emergency generator would seem to me to be an improvement to the property and thus would be taxed. Certainly, when the house is sold, the value of the house will have been increased due to this installation or at the very least it is a selling point.

Michael Ireland

Grass Valley