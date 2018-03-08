Mike Healy: A true community event

Recently my wife and I had the pleasure of attending a true community event, the Penn Valley Fire Department monthly Pancake Breakfast.

For the small price of $8 we were treated to great food, wonderful conversation with neighbors and the opportunity of having the proceeds go to a great cause, fire services in and around our local community.

I especially appreciated being able to have a wonderful non-political conversation with former Grass Valley Chief of Police and Sheriff candidate John Foster who was volunteering his time by serving food, washing pots and pans, and making sure that we had a bottomless cup of coffee.

Thank you Penn Valley Fire Department, John Foster and the many volunteers for making this monthly event possible and so very enjoyable and worthwhile, we will be back with regularity.

To our neighbors throughout Nevada County, if you have yet to take in this breakfast, you're missing a wonderful community event that is well worth the money.

Mike Healy

Penn Valley