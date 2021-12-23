Mike Hauser: Holiday cheer for veterans and their families

Our community helped the American Legion Post 130 host the families and children of Beale Air Force Base at a pre-Cornish Christmas Party last Friday. Thanks to Chef Abas (for making the food), Santa, Shoo Shoo the clown, Mrs. Claus and her elf helpers, the Snow Queen and the Town Crier. I just wanted everyone to know how grateful the Beale families were. Several said, “This is were we want to live when we get out.”

Thank you Marni and Cathy at GVDA, Gold Miners Inn, The Roamin’ Angels, our county and Grass Valley elected officials, GVPD, local business for donations. Thanks to Palisades Park for a day on the mountain and all the volunteers. Your county veterans appreciate the support shown those currently defending America. Many of these men and women are just back from deployment a few will be headed out soon. Family and community time is critical.

Mike Hauser, adjutant

Post 130 American Legion, Nevada County