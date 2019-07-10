Mike Hauser: A real ‘welcome home’

It was almost 50 years ago I came back home from the war in Vietnam. The reception I got in most public places was to say the least, not welcoming.

I had the good fortune of attending the recent Grass Valley Fourth of July parade as a member of the American Legion and Vietnam Vets Association. I simply want to say thank you to everyone in the crowd for honoring the veterans of all eras. Your cheers and applause were heart felt and appreciated.

Thank you for demonstrating a real “Welcome Home.”

Mike Hauser

Grass Valley