Mike Hardin: Don’t deny potential for super spreader events
Has anybody mentioned the part the Nevada County Fair played in the recent surge in COVID-19 cases among the 0 to 17 age group? According to the numbers put out by the Nevada County Health Department, the numbers involving this age group quadrupled in after the fair.
A recent article in The Union says that we should not blame what happen in the past to make the numbers go up and instead look to what we can do in the future to solve the problem.
I suggest if an event in our small community is a COVID-19 super spreader, we label it as such and learn from that. Our children rely on us as adults to make the right choices for them to keep them safe.
Mike Hardin
Nevada City
Editor’s note: In-person school began at the same time, as well, in western Nevada County.
