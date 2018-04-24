Mike Ferguson: In support of Cliff Newell

As the former district attorney for Nevada County, I have a good understanding of what it takes to do the job well.

The cornerstones of what makes a good district attorney are the very same things which have defined Cliff Newell's time in the position. Showing good judgment, building strong relationships with law enforcement, maintaining the integrity and bringing innovation to the office have been the defining features of Cliff's tenure.

As Cliff's former boss, I was able to observe his growth as a prosecutor and have long admired the passion and responsibility he has brought to the job. Through myriad challenges, from drastic changes in the criminal justice system to spurious attacks on his character, I have seen Cliff excel in every aspect of the job. The office has grown faster and more efficient, and stands poised for the future.

The community is well off having Cliff as district attorney these last 12 years, and as we all prepare to vote to decide if he should continue in this role, take it from someone who knows a thing or two about the job and join me in supporting Cliff.

Mike Ferguson

Nevada City