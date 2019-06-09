Mike Contino: Kudos to music offerings in Nevada County

One of the great things about living in western Nevada County is how many arts and entertainment options we have year-around, especially the many types of music available to us.

Do yourself a favor and check out the offerings of InConcert Sierra as well as Music in the Mountains. In addition to its third Sunday Concerts, InConcert Sierra offers a wonderful, more intimate venue in the form of House Concerts. You get to meet some fantastic, dedicated people and hear great musicians in beautiful settings! This weekend’s Viola & Piano showcase, with Peter Jandula-Hudson and Ken Hardin, topped the list.

Thank you InConcert Sierra staff and all your many volunteers who made this possible and for enriching the Sierra foothills community.

Mike Contino

Grass Valley