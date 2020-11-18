Mike Contino: Good versus evil?
In the Nov. 13 story in The Union about a coalition of Nevada County restaurants filing a lawsuit, “Ken Paige told the crowd it had been a difficult decision to make a legal stand, calling the mandates tyranny and characterizing the coalition’s stance as a ‘battle for hearts and minds’ and good versus evil.”
Seeing things simply as black/white, good/evil is one of the major factors in making us such a deeply divided country and county. Mr. Paige may be right in this case, but if so, he has his good and evil reversed. I also empathize with business owners but will support other restaurants not involved in this suit, such as Twelve 28 Kitchen.
Mike Contino
Grass Valley
