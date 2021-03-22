Mike Contino: A loaded question
Recently I spent the night in ICU and overheard a psychologist assessing just how confused another patient was. “Where are you? … Who’s the current president?”
It occurred to me that the reply to the second question, which I didn’t hear, might be a sign of a much deeper mental illness than some mild dysmnesia.
Mike Contino
Grass Valley
