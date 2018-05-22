Mike Bratton: Miller clearly the choice for Nevada county District 3 supervisor

It seems to me that the choice is clear, Dan Miller needs to be re-elected as supervisor in the 3rd District for Nevada County.

His public record, business ownership and community service tell the story. In my 41 years of living here in this community, I've always strived and set goals to live a life and do things that better the community. With my family standing next to me I've committed to serve our local schools, volunteer with rotary, serve through Anew day, work to help Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, support The Friendship Club, NEO, and numerous youth organizations. Our family hosts the Michael E. Bratton II Turkey Trot each year.

Through all this you meet and develop relationships, gain trust of people who are like you. Dan Miller is one of those people. He is truly honest, trustworthy and a hard-working community leader. He puts this community first.

Dan has earned my trust and friendship. Please vote for Dan Miller, District 3 supervisor, Nevada County,

Mike Bratton

Nevada City