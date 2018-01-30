Mike Bratton: Help for those impacted by recent fires

Help for those impacted by recent fires

The 1st Response Chaplin's Committee is very grateful to report that approximately $66,000 has been distributed to 10 parties that were greatly impacted by the Lobo and McCourtney fires that occurred during November of last year.

The final dollars have just been delivered and the committee is extremely thankful to all who partnered to help in this disaster.

Our community is amazing and seems to always help those in need. A special thanks to KNCO radio, The Union newspaper and Tri-Counties Bank for their support and help to the Chaplin's Community Disaster Response Fund.

We truly live in a blessed community.

Mike Bratton

on behalf of the 1st Response Chaplin's Committee