Mike Bissell: Golfers ignoring social distancing protocols
As an avid golfer, I am happy that Nevada County golf courses have remained open, allowing me an opportunity to escape social isolation for four or five hours while chasing a little white ball around the glorious outdoors.
Courses have implemented new policies to address COVID-19 concerns. Sand trap rakes and ball washers have been removed. Food and beverage areas have been shuttered. Golfers have been instructed not to touch the pins, and to remain at least 6 feet apart. However, some courses are allowing unrelated persons (or persons not living in the same household) to share a golf cart, making a mockery of social distancing protocols.
Perhaps courses allowing this practice should be closed down for the duration of this public health crisis. At the very least, golfers, please behave responsibly. Either walk, or request your own golf cart. If the course denies your request, golf elsewhere.
Mike Bissell
Support Local Journalism
Weimar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.