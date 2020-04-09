Mike Bissell: Golfers ignoring social distancing protocols

As an avid golfer, I am happy that Nevada County golf courses have remained open, allowing me an opportunity to escape social isolation for four or five hours while chasing a little white ball around the glorious outdoors.

Courses have implemented new policies to address COVID-19 concerns. Sand trap rakes and ball washers have been removed. Food and beverage areas have been shuttered. Golfers have been instructed not to touch the pins, and to remain at least 6 feet apart. However, some courses are allowing unrelated persons (or persons not living in the same household) to share a golf cart, making a mockery of social distancing protocols.

Perhaps courses allowing this practice should be closed down for the duration of this public health crisis. At the very least, golfers, please behave responsibly. Either walk, or request your own golf cart. If the course denies your request, golf elsewhere.

Mike Bissell

Support Local Journalism Donate



Weimar