Mike Barber: Yes on Measure M
In 2006, residents in Nevada City overwhelmingly approved Measure S. This measure added a half cent sales tax on purchases in Nevada City, which has provided an income stream for maintaining and upgrading our streets and sidewalks. Our town is the better for it.
Since this measure has a 15-year sunset clause, Measure M will continue to provide the revenue needed to maintain our streets and sidewalks, but also much more.
Measure M is cost neutral. No new taxes will be levied to continue this vital revenue-generating measure. The majority of funds generated by Measure M come from purchases made by out of towners — visitors enjoying and shopping in our little town. As they enjoy the ambiance of our town, their purchases contribute to its upkeep.
Measure M dollars will also be used as matching funds to obtain grants for major upgrades, including sidewalks and bridges. Measure M will provide the ongoing funding to not only maintain our streets and sidewalks, but also fund overdue repairs and replacement of our underground water and sewage systems, much of which is over a century old. Vote yes on Measure M. Let’s keep a good thing going!
Mike Barber
Nevada City
