Mike and Brooke Blake: Library concert a hit
Kudos to the Grass Valley Library for hosting their first “Rockin’ at the Royce” outdoor concert on May 18.
We had an absolutely wonderful time relaxing on the lawn behind the library while listening to local musical group Three Times Through.
Their blending of traditional Celtic songs with modern inserts was truly impressive and quite clever. Thanks for sharing this local talent with us! We look forward to attending more events at the library.
Mike and Brooke Blake
Grass Valley
