Mike and Barbara Getz: We support Measure V

As 50-year residents of Nevada County, we believe that the county must be proactive regarding wildfire prevention. What we have learned from recent fires (Paradise, Mosquito, Caldor) is that as a community, we cannot wait for a fire disaster to happen; we must try to prevent the disaster! By banding together as a community via the half-cent sales tax, the county will have more resources to improve our community’s fire preparedness.

The money raised by Measure V will fund clearing flammable brush along more roads, fund free green waste disposal sites, fund improvements to our emergency alert system, and fund enforcement of fire safety laws. Included in this measure are strict transparency and accountability rules – the money will be used for fire safety measures!

Like many Nevada County residents, we spend money every year hiring people to clear brush, weed whack grass, trim trees and generally keep our property as fire ready as possible. But we can only do so much as individuals. Our community needs to come together and Vote YES on Measure V to improve the fire safety of all Nevada County.

Mike and Barbara Getz

Nevada City