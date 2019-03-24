Mieke Olswang: Voter deception in political flyer

Please share this with the voters of California's District 1 and all citizens who care about the degradation of our election system in The United States of America.

A political flyer was received in voters' mailboxes on March 21 that appears to endorse two people for California State Senate. "THE CHOICE IS CLEAR" it reads, endorsing Brian Dahle for Republican voters and endorsing Steve Baird for Democratic voters. This flyer perpetuates the corruption of our voting system.

Voters must know the truth. Steve Baird dropped out of this election over a month ago. The Union wrote an article on Feb. 20, reporting his withdrawal from this election. Due to terrible election laws, his name remains on the ballot even though Baird has dropped out of the race. Voting for Steve Baird in our special election (March 26) is literally throwing your vote away. Worse than that, Democratic voters are essentially voting for Brian Dahle. And herein is the deception of the political flyer sent to people's homes. It tells Democratic voters to vote for a candidate that cannot even win.

This flyer was sent from "Taxfighters for Brian Dahle for Senate 2019."

Mieke Olswang, RN

Grass Valley