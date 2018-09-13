Mieke Olswang: On the Dignity Health proposed corporate merger

I am writing to you today, first as a concerned member of our community and second as a registered nurse advocating for our local community hospital, the services it provides and the patients who rely on the hospital being there for them.

A proposed corporate merger is occurring and will have impacts on our hospital. The community is invited to learn more about this and share concerns. The California Attorney General will conduct a public meeting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Rd. in Grass Valley.

The purpose of the public meeting is to receive comments on the proposed change in control and governance of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Mieke Olswang, RN

Grass Valley