Michelle Reynolds: Tea Party’s assertion unfounded
March 21, 2019
In response to The Union's March 12 reporting, "Elections head speaks out against Tea Party message," the Tea Party's concern that mail-in ballots won't be counted is unfounded.
Voters can check to make sure their ballot was received/counted by accessing: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/695/Registrar-of-Voters. Then go to "Election Look Up Tools."
Michelle Reynolds
Grass Valley
