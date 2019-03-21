 Michelle Reynolds: Tea Party’s assertion unfounded | TheUnion.com

In response to The Union's March 12 reporting, "Elections head speaks out against Tea Party message," the Tea Party's concern that mail-in ballots won't be counted is unfounded.

Voters can check to make sure their ballot was received/counted by accessing: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/695/Registrar-of-Voters. Then go to "Election Look Up Tools."

Michelle Reynolds

Grass Valley

