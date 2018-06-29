Michelle Reynolds: Driving hazards on Highway 49

Driving on Highway 49 from Alta Sierra Drive to Brunswick on a daily basis, I've had to repeatedly dodge trash and other debris collecting at the center divider or at the sides of the road.

This junk includes pieces of wood, boxes, pipes and other unidentified objects. This trash has been present for a long time, and presents major driving hazards on an already highly dangerous road. Combined with any number of reckless, inconsiderate drivers, driving anywhere along this stretch invites accidents just waiting to happen.

Who's in charge of keeping the highway clean? Caltrans? The Nevada County Road Maintenance Department? Whichever agency handles this, please clean up this dangerous situation ASAP.

Michelle Reynolds

Grass Valley