Michele Spencer: Grateful to Hospice of the Foothills
My wonderful husband Dan died peacefully at home on March 15. I would like to commend Hospice of the Foothills for their truly wonderful, extraordinary service and support during this very difficult time.
It meant everything to Dan, myself and our family.
Michele Spencer
Grass Valley
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.