Michele Spencer: Bob Branstrom for Grass Valey City Council

I had the pleasure of serving on a committee recently with Bob Branstrom, who is presently running for the Grass Valley City Council.

While being a substantive contributor, I was struck by how humble, insightful and brilliant he is. Bob is very active in the Grass Valley community, serving on many relevant boards and was even honored as Volunteer of the Year for 2017 by the South Yuba River Citizens League. See his website for more information on him at branstrom4gvcouncil.com.

I think he would be a great city councilman and urge everyone to vote for him in the upcoming election.

Michele Spencer

Grass Valley