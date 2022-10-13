Michael Wilkie: Vote for Patti Ingram-Spencer

Under the leadership of Lisa Swarthout on the Grass Valley City Council, she allowed the un-funded City employee pension benefits to swell to $12,000,000 by 2016 and then explode to $22,000,000 by 2020. This lack of fiscal responsibility left the Grass Valley residents on the hook for a staggering debt.

Under the leadership of Lisa Swarthout on the Grass Valley City Council, she allowed the homeless population along with the inherent crime to spiral out of control to the detriment of her constituents. This careless lack of concern for her constituents is disturbing and defies common sense.

Under the leadership of Lisa Swarthout on the Grass Valley City Council, the rehabilitation of both the Memorial Park pool and Les Eva ball field were initiated. Not only were these scheduled to be finished and opened up long ago but work ceased for a large part of the summer and neither have opened yet. This lack of foresight is unacceptable.

We need a Nevada County District 3 County Supervisor that is fiscally responsible, with common sense and foresight. Vote for Patti Ingram-Spencer on November 8th.

Michael Wilkie

Grass Valley