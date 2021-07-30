Michael Wilkie: Downtown folly closing street

I’ve lived in Grass Valley since 1976 and one consistent complaint about downtown is about the problem with the lack of parking. We’ve had signs, meters, meter maids and even talk of a multi-story parking garage, yet the problem persists. Now they want to keep Mill Street closed to traffic, which will be at a loss of about 40 easy access parking spots, some handicapped and some yellow unloading zones. This is a folly that defies common sense.

While some perceive this could be a benefit to a few restaurants along Mill St, that perception is flawed in that restaurant patrons will only be sitting outside three-fourth months at best, as is too cold and/or wet in the winter and too hot in the summer. And in fact, this is detrimental to all businesses downtown and just not on Mill Street.

There are just too many customers who cannot or will not walk the hills to get to Mill Street.

Losing those parking spots will push people to:

— Illegally park in private property parking lots like the one for Safeway and for the four banks along Neal Street.





— To shop online.

— To drive to Auburn and beyond with plenty of parking.

And what about the delivery trucks? I saw one the other day parked across the end of Mill Street on Neal Street partially blocking the intersection.

Stop this folly, keep Mill Stree open.

Michael Wilkie

Grass Valley