Michael Warner: Mill Street — The best of both

Mill Street redux — why not have it both ways? We need to rethink how we can safely close Mill Street for events and then reopen it for normal business operations. Municipalities, event organizers and others that stage temporary events, ranging from farmers’ markets to concerts and sporting events, need a commercial barrier that can be towed into place to protect attendees as well as an errant driver.

Many USA cities use a portable barrier: a commercial, crash-tested vehicle barrier that is a self-contained unit stored and towed on its own trailer. Unfortunately, we are closed minded to either permanently close the street or keep it as it is. Again, why not the best of both? Here is an example of what could be: https://deltascientific.com/product/portable-barriers-dsc1000/

Michael Warner

Grass Valley