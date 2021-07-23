Michael Warner: Mill Street — The best of both
Mill Street redux — why not have it both ways? We need to rethink how we can safely close Mill Street for events and then reopen it for normal business operations. Municipalities, event organizers and others that stage temporary events, ranging from farmers’ markets to concerts and sporting events, need a commercial barrier that can be towed into place to protect attendees as well as an errant driver.
Many USA cities use a portable barrier: a commercial, crash-tested vehicle barrier that is a self-contained unit stored and towed on its own trailer. Unfortunately, we are closed minded to either permanently close the street or keep it as it is. Again, why not the best of both? Here is an example of what could be: https://deltascientific.com/product/portable-barriers-dsc1000/
Michael Warner
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Michael Warner: Mill Street — The best of both
Mill Street redux — why not have it both ways? We need to rethink how we can safely close Mill Street for events and then reopen it for normal business operations. Municipalities, event organizers and…