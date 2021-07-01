Michael Warner: Hazardous vegetation and road owner responsibilities

Recently the Greater Alta Sierra Firewise Community shared information about how Nevada County is working to improve evacuation route safety along high use county-maintained roads. That’s great news, but what about all the private roads that the county has no responsibility for?

To help others, Greater Alta Sierra wants to share what a private road owner’s obligations are under the Hazardous Vegetation Abatement ordinance. The county defines hazardous vegetation as vegetation that is combustible including, but not limited to, weeds, brush, downed limbs, low hanging branches, and dry leaves.

In this letter, our focus is to encourage abatement of hazardous vegetation within at least 100 feet of a structure and along roadways that serve as primary evacuation routes.

Additionally, private road owners are responsible to remove all combustible materials to a minimum of a 10-foot-wide strip of land beyond the shoulder of the roadway and to a height of 15 feet along the boundary of your parcel.

We encourage all property owners, whether living on a county or private road, to help meet these standards. To learn more about being fire wise, contact the Fire Safe Council or the Coalition of Firewise Communities.





Michael Warner

Grass Valley