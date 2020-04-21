Michael Vasquez: The COVID-19 blame game

12/16/19: The first COVID-19 patient in China is hospitalized. 12/31/19: China first tells the World Health Organization (WHO) of cases of an “unknown illness.” On 1/9/20, China announces it’s the coronavirus.

On 1/14/20, China tells WHO there is no evidence of human-human transmission. On 1/21/20, the first case appears in U.S. from a Wuhan traveler. On 1/23/20, China locks down Wuhan, but 5 million have already left and start spreading virus worldwide. On 1/23/20 governors of every state are aware of the coronavirus implications but seemingly take little action to prepare with more ventilators and PPE until it’s too late.

Between 10/28/19 and 1/22/20 the House, Senate and U.S. media outlets are totally preoccupied with impeachment hearings and trials, not the virus. So, if anyone’s to blame, they all are.

Like it or not, we’re in this together including the leaders and people of 203 infected countries. No one person is a miracle worker and no one person is at fault, except perhaps China’s leaders for covering it up and causing the pandemic to begin with.

Michael Vasquez

Nevada City