Michael Straight: Karen Hull has the expertise needed
I ran for the District 3 board position 12 years ago and became involved in all things Nevada Irrigation District. There were substantial financial issues then and they have only worsened under the current incumbent’s administration. The incumbent is also pushing for the building of Centennial Dam without complete and adequate documentation of its worth and at this time there may not be the financing available to even complete the project. There are other substantial financial and infrastructure issues that have not been addressed during the incumbent’s term in office that need immediate attention. It is time to hit the reset button. I am endorsing Karen Hull, as I believe she has the critical expertise in financing, management and agriculture to be a positive force as NID Division 3 director.
Michael Straight, past president Nevada County Association of Realtors
Grass Valley
