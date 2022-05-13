Michael Straight: Best choice for assessor

Many may not understand the importance of our county assessor. We all adjusted to Prop. 13 valuations and rely on them as a known factor in the purchase of our homes or business properties.

That assessed value process is now under attack, and we need assurances from our assessor that those property rights will be protected.

The person to do that is Rolf Kleinhans, the current CFO of our Sheriff’s Office. He is a strong advocate of property rights and protecting Prop. 13.

In 2005, I was president of the Nevada County Association of Realtors, and Rolf stepped up to chair the all-important finance committee. He not only served under me that year, but in subsequent years took us through the financial crises, which started in 2008.

I had the opportunity to watch his leadership and learn of his integrity, honesty and to trust his judgment with the finances of the Realtor Association.

I urge our community to look at Rolf’s website, http://www.rolf4assessor.com . You will see we are lucky to have a person of this caliber willing to take the helm of the Assessor’s Office. Please vote for Rolf.

Michael Straight, past president, Nevada County Association of Realtors

Grass Valley