Michael Stahler: Vote for Moon, ‘Woman of Persistence’
May 31, 2018
I recently moved from Sierra County to Nevada County and have a major interest in the race for sheriff.
When it came time for me to pick a candidate and support them, I saw Shannan Moon was recently given an award for being a "Woman of Persistence" in her role as a captain in the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. That meant a great deal to me in that while a citizen of Sierra County I was severely injured in a hiking accident, one requiring the Search and Rescue team to find and evacuate me.
It was a long and arduous search with some team members wanting to give up after several hours. Happily, for me, the man who I had just voted for as Sheriff of Sierra County, leading the team showed persistence in his duty and I was found and airlifted to safety.
Shannan Moon won a state-wide award for her persistence in office which included her being a Search and Rescue team leader. I am putting my faith in her character to save and improve lives here in Nevada County. Vote for Shannan Moon.
Michael Stahler
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
- Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing
- Suspects in 2016 Nevada County homicide appear in court