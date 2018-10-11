Michael Stahler: Shannan Moon connects with the people of Nevada County

It has been my honor to campaign for Shannan Moon for the last several months. In that time, I have spoken to and connected with hundreds of voters in our county. What I have come to realize is how vitally connected Shannan Moon is with her fellow Nevada County citizens.

The citizens respect what she has done as a leader and pioneer in her 28 years in the Sheriff's Office. When I see Shannan speak to audiences I am profoundly aware of the respect and admiration she engenders in the people she serves. There is a genuine connection between her and the community, and that's what we need in our sheriff.

When I hear her engaging with the voters I am so impressed with the caring, attentive manner she addresses their concerns. Establishing a bridge between the Sheriff's Office and the community will allow us to have a more transparent public agency.

I truly have come to believe that to know Shannan Moon is to vote for Shannan Moon. Shannan Moon for sheriff.

Michael Stahler

Grass Valley