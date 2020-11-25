Michael Selby: Thank you, InConcert Sierra
Kudos to Ken and Julie Hardin, of InConcert Sierra, for providing an amazing online concert on Nov. 15. The pandemic has dealt live concerts a knockout punch, leaving music lovers longing for live music. Thanks for showing us that these months of isolation do not have to be without the nurturing sounds of high quality, classical music.
If you missed the concert, it’s available, streaming, at http://www.inconcertsierra.org. And if you want to give yourself a free Christmas boost, note on your calendar InConcert Sierra’s holiday chorale and orchestra concert at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20, on the same website.
Michael Selby, board member
InConcert Sierra
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User