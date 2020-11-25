Michael Selby: Thank you, InConcert Sierra

Kudos to Ken and Julie Hardin, of InConcert Sierra, for providing an amazing online concert on Nov. 15. The pandemic has dealt live concerts a knockout punch, leaving music lovers longing for live music. Thanks for showing us that these months of isolation do not have to be without the nurturing sounds of high quality, classical music.

If you missed the concert, it’s available, streaming, at http://www.inconcertsierra.org. And if you want to give yourself a free Christmas boost, note on your calendar InConcert Sierra’s holiday chorale and orchestra concert at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20, on the same website.

Michael Selby, board member

InConcert Sierra