Michael Lawrence: Newsom: his way or the highway

Does anybody else find it strange and ludicrous that under the governor’s color coded system, there is no return to normal (i.e. without any restrictions)? Where is “green”? Right now we can only aspire to reach “yellow,” which still lists things as open with a multiple amount of restrictions. Forget about going to Disneyland or Universal in 2021. There is no road map to opening, only detours.

Additionally, the governor has doubled down and said he won’t accept what the FDA and CDC say about a vaccine. Supposedly the cure-all. He wants his handpicked group of pseudo-scientists to give their thumbs up. So “listen to the science” doesn’t mean the plethora of federal scientists and laboratory assistants we pay for? It’s only Gavin’s group that matters.

More businesses will close forever. There has been a lot of banter that President Trump is a dictatorial leader. Sorry folks. Stand back and take a closer look. Newsom is the poster child for dictatorial leadership. It’s his way or the highway. That’s the reason so many taxpayers are leaving this state.

Michael Lawrence

Grass Valley