Michael Lawrence: Nevada County hosed again

Living in Nevada County, through the years, we have expected to get only the crumbs from the state and governor. Now with COVID-19, it is even worse. We get nothing from the state and will be probably one of the last counties to move back to the “red.” tier.

You see, we don’t have a large population (est. 100,000) and we have none of the state’s targeted zip codes. Therefore, we aren’t included in that 40% state quota of vaccines to go to hard hit areas. When those areas hit 2 million vaccines given, they get to change tiers. At 4 million doses given, they get to change again. Not so fast Nevada County, you don’t meet those metrics. While those “impacted counties” get a different, lower standard to move to a less restrictive tier, we don’t.

Nevada County is orphaned and looked down upon. A county of 100,000 doesn’t mean anything to a state of 40 million. This is why our local elected officials need to stand up and tell the state thanks, but will re-open how and when we want. Thanks for your input governor, but we’ll do what’s best for Nevada County. We know you don’t care about or even like us. Open Nevada County now.

Michael Lawrence

Grass Valley