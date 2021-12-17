Michael Lawrence: How about a gas tax holiday?

Retirees and those with lower incomes are disproportionately affected by recent inflation. Retirees in particular are not benefiting from the government cash giveaways for families with children.

As a measure of good faith to all, I suggest the state of California use its vast budget surplus to provide residents with a gas tax holiday for the next year. As reported, they must refund a certain amount of this revenue and this is the perfect mechanism.

The gas tax holiday would equitably provide relief to all, including our struggling small businesses. It’s not rocket science, but a commonsense approach to help all California citizens.

Michael Lawrence

Grass Valley