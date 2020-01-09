Michael Keene: Young people: make foreign policy a higher priority

Foreign policy should be a higher priority for young voters.

While I appreciate and sometimes share the enthusiasm for the bold domestic policies of Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang, I often find that discussions with my peers on foreign policy are reduced to nonspecific platitudes like, “End the constant regime change wars.”

While this is undoubtedly an admirable sentiment, America’s role abroad deserves far more care and consideration. Our strength and influence on the world stage is increasingly volatile, and often taken for granted. Indeed, under an administration that has placed little trust in the abilities of the State Department, and challenges long-standing assumptions about where our interests lie, the American-dominated world order is being eroded. It is not enough for a candidate to say that we should replace Trump’s damaging foreign policy with a “normal” one.

We need a president who is specific in his or her international policies and demonstrates a nuanced understanding of the dangers that threaten our position abroad. For me, this individual is Pete Buttigeig. Yet regardless of your pick, I would urge young people like myself to make foreign policy a higher priority when they go to the voting booth this year.

Michael Keene, age 17

Nevada City