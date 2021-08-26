Michael Ireland: Kellermann quote taken out of context

I am writing in regards to the Other Voices guest column by Ken Paige titled, “Health Officer Should Resign.” I offer the following:

1. I think that it is pretty obvious that Dr. Kellermann was merely contrasting the public response to the mitigating measures used in the 1918 pandemic to the current response of the public. And that his brief question at the end was just a joke. Granted, it wasn’t really well thought out. But suggesting that he should resign is way over the top.

2. After viewing the short 37 second YouTube video, it doesn’t sound like it is suggested that the county should fine people on the spot for mask non-compliance. But, rather that it was just an observation that this is being done in the Atlanta airport.

3. In the commentary, Paige quotes Erin Regan as saying that “Tensions are high throughout our community. The unvaccinated are being blamed and targeted for the supposed Delta variant spread.” I agree with this. There is tension. And the unvaccinated and unmasked are responsible for the continuation of the pandemic.

Michael Ireland





Grass Valley