Michael Ireland: Don’t forget The Nevada County Concert Band

I enjoyed Mike Contino’s letter of June 10 where he praised the availability of arts and entertainment in our community, particularly InConcert Sierra and Music in the Mountains. However, I would have liked him to have included The Nevada County Concert Band.

This band performs free outdoor concerts during the summer months, most notably at Pioneer Park, for the past 48 years. The next concert is at 5 p.m. on June 23. As Mike Contino says, “do yourself a favor” and check this band out at http://www.nccb.org.

Michael Ireland

Grass Valley