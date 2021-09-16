Michael Ireland: Cities with mines close by?
I was intrigued to read the “Other Voices” column of Sept. 7, ”Where is city with gold mine?“ However, as I began reading, I realized that I misunderstood the title.
I thought it read, “Where are cities with gold mines?” I was intrigued because I would like to know of other cities, like our community, that would have a substantial mine within the city limits.
I know that the mines were here first and that the communities developed afterward. That would make sense. But to reintroduce a substantial working mine back into a community that has grown without one for over 50 years just doesn’t make much sense to me.
So, someone please enlighten me. Have there been other communities that have allowed mining in similar situations like ours? And, if so, what has been their experience?
Michael Ireland
Alta Sierra
