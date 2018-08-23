Michael Ireland: Blessed by free outdoor concerts
August 23, 2018
In regards to columnist Shanti Emerson's article "Blessed by the music of outdoor concerts," I realize that the emphasis of the column is about the music festivals that are presented at the fairgrounds.
It seems an injustice to not include the outdoor concert series that the Nevada County Concert Band performs. Unlike the concerts at the fairgrounds, these concerts are free.
These summer concerts are performed at the fabulous band shell in Pioneer Park as well as at Alta Sierra Country Club.
For more information, visit their website at http://www.nccb.org.
Michael Ireland
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Highway 49 wreck causes serious injuries
- Cake bakery set to open in Grass Valley’s Nevada County Bank building
- Man sentenced to 9 years on assault, attempted robbery charges
- Nevada Union High School in no danger after man found with drugs, weapons, principal says
- Taco run in Grass Valley leads to arrest of burglary suspects