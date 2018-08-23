Michael Ireland: Blessed by free outdoor concerts

In regards to columnist Shanti Emerson's article "Blessed by the music of outdoor concerts," I realize that the emphasis of the column is about the music festivals that are presented at the fairgrounds.

It seems an injustice to not include the outdoor concert series that the Nevada County Concert Band performs. Unlike the concerts at the fairgrounds, these concerts are free.

These summer concerts are performed at the fabulous band shell in Pioneer Park as well as at Alta Sierra Country Club.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.nccb.org.

Michael Ireland

Grass Valley