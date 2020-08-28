Michael Ireland: A call for rational voices
After the BLM and anti-BLM confrontation recently in Nevada City, it seems to me that we have an opportunity to learn from both sides.
I understand that there are organized anti-BLM groups that said that they were not responsible for the actions at the demonstrations. So, since it seems that there is organization on both sides of this issue, why not have a venue for both sides to debate their case in a civilized fashion?
The Union could be the mediator in this. I am of an opinion of one side. I truly would like to hear a rational voice from the other.
I feel that if we can at least hear both sides in a calm environment, we might be able to understand why there is so much animosity. Just a thought.
Michael Ireland
Grass Valley
