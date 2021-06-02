Michael Harris: Everything ends

This must be said. Said for you, said for me, said for us. Life ends. As you grow, as we age, lives end and we go on. Some leave young, some old, some linger on and on then go. For certain though… we’ll all go.

Some are loved, some not so much, but in the end, they’re gone and we go on. But know this, that as we go on ahead for us there’ll be more who by God are called home too young or old, lingering or swift, a penetrating stab forever to scar yet, healed with the mist of pain disipating, you, me, us, will go on and upon our turn to go, you and them will go on.

It’s the nature of humankind. To know this will help you, me, us go on no matter the sorrow for you, for me, for us, there will be a tomorrow and then a finale end. It’s the nature of humankind. Take comfort in that knowing.

Bye Holly, we’ll all be there soon enough.

Michael Harris





Penn Valley