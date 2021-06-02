Michael Harris: Everything ends
This must be said. Said for you, said for me, said for us. Life ends. As you grow, as we age, lives end and we go on. Some leave young, some old, some linger on and on then go. For certain though… we’ll all go.
Some are loved, some not so much, but in the end, they’re gone and we go on. But know this, that as we go on ahead for us there’ll be more who by God are called home too young or old, lingering or swift, a penetrating stab forever to scar yet, healed with the mist of pain disipating, you, me, us, will go on and upon our turn to go, you and them will go on.
It’s the nature of humankind. To know this will help you, me, us go on no matter the sorrow for you, for me, for us, there will be a tomorrow and then a finale end. It’s the nature of humankind. Take comfort in that knowing.
Bye Holly, we’ll all be there soon enough.
Michael Harris
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bob Winters: A major improvement
I read in Carole Carson’s column that a positive restaurant experience will be told to 4-to-6 friends while a negative one will be told to 9 to 15. Well, I am here to tell a…