Michael DeAngelo: Pandemic programs aren’t a permanent poverty fix
I find it very disappointing to read Lisa Schliff’s letter to the editor on Oct. 6 stating that “poverty decreased during the pandemic.“
She lists several things responsible for lifting people out of poverty including Social Security, stimulus payments, housing assistance, unemployment, etc. She states these programs lifted millions above the federal poverty line and suggests that this is what success looks like.
Not once did she mention working!
All this “success” will be for naught if those lifted out of poverty do not go back to work. The bill for all this poverty lifting will come due and be paid by — you guessed it — the working Americans who are paying taxes.
Everyone I know who has been “raised” out of poverty has done so by hard work and determination. A helping hand when necessary is the right thing for our country to do but it should not be seen as a long to fix to poverty.
Michael DeAngelo
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Michael DeAngelo: Pandemic programs aren’t a permanent poverty fix
I find it very disappointing to read Lisa Schliff’s letter to the editor on Oct. 6 stating that “poverty decreased during the pandemic.“