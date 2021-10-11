Michael DeAngelo: Pandemic programs aren’t a permanent poverty fix

I find it very disappointing to read Lisa Schliff’s letter to the editor on Oct. 6 stating that “poverty decreased during the pandemic.“

She lists several things responsible for lifting people out of poverty including Social Security, stimulus payments, housing assistance, unemployment, etc. She states these programs lifted millions above the federal poverty line and suggests that this is what success looks like.

Not once did she mention working!

All this “success” will be for naught if those lifted out of poverty do not go back to work. The bill for all this poverty lifting will come due and be paid by — you guessed it — the working Americans who are paying taxes.

Everyone I know who has been “raised” out of poverty has done so by hard work and determination. A helping hand when necessary is the right thing for our country to do but it should not be seen as a long to fix to poverty.





Michael DeAngelo

Nevada City