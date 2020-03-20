Michael Blake: Help keep local businesses alive

Once again, our community has a unique opportunity to come together to support one another physically, emotionally, and financially. I hope The Union will continue reporting on the creative ways our local businesses are addressing the COVID-19’s “new (anything but) normal.” This is a perfect time to pull together and “shop local” as much as we are able, while still observing “social distancing” and spending more time at home.

True, that for the time being we may be forced to miss many of the face-to-face social interactions we are used to having in our community. However, just as the businesses are being innovative in how they can still provide their services to us, we need to be equally creative in how we can continue to support them. For example, dash in to buy a cup of coffee to go from a local coffee shop, but add a bag of their coffee to enjoy at home. While we may no longer be able to enjoy a sit down meal at a favorite restaurant, order that meal as take out and eat it at home. Still delicious! The libraries are closed but local bookstores are not. Enjoy a good read. Keep in mind that our local merchants may provide “curb side delivery” if requested.

Our friends and family members whose livelihoods depend on our business need our financial support now more than ever. Shop local!

Michael Blake

Grass Valley