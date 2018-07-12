Meredith Manning: A small drop in a huge wave
July 12, 2018
The Saturday "Families Belong Together" event was a remarkable demonstration of over 300 Nevada County residents from all walks of life protesting the unconscionable and inhumane policy of separating desperate parents from their children at our borders without due process.
There were 10 counter-protesters. They did not "crash the party." They were a small drop in a huge wave of outrage that compelled so many local residents to spend the day in the broiling sun exercising their First Amendment right to condemn cruel government policies.
Meredith Manning
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Body found in Truckee River near Hwy 267 bypass bridge
- Nevada County authorities ID jawbone as remains of Jordan Rose, 23
- Governor nixes parole for Sam Strange, convicted of murdering two Nevada County girls
- Nevada County authorities: Discovery of man who overdosed leads to 5 arrests
- Lake Wildwood has started the process of removing up to 75 geese