Meredith Manning: A small drop in a huge wave

The Saturday "Families Belong Together" event was a remarkable demonstration of over 300 Nevada County residents from all walks of life protesting the unconscionable and inhumane policy of separating desperate parents from their children at our borders without due process.

There were 10 counter-protesters. They did not "crash the party." They were a small drop in a huge wave of outrage that compelled so many local residents to spend the day in the broiling sun exercising their First Amendment right to condemn cruel government policies.

Meredith Manning

Grass Valley