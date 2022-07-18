Laurent Clark: Memorial Day is sacred

Per the display of rainbow flags as described in the column, “A season of freedoms,” please consider that Memorial Day, in its long evolution from Decoration Day, is a sacred day given to remembering and honoring all of our loved ones, relatives, friends and even unknowns, of all persuasions, who sacrificed their lives in defense of this country.

To display an arguably political flag on that day is to distract from the meaning of the day itself, and of those whom it commemorates. Fly such flags on the other 364 days of the year, but please, not on Memorial Day.

Laurent Clark

Penn Valley

Editor’s note: The Pride Month flags in Nevada City were placed the day after Memorial Day.