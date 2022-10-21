Melody Raglin: Vote for Megan Dahle

In California we need a level-headed woman to help make policies that benefit the people, not the politicians.

Megan Dahle is a farmer and small business owner, education advocate, mother and wife. Her background has prepared her for her current role where she is serving the citizens in the California Assembly. Her common sense and experience uniquely qualify her to serve people in rural California.

As a former school board President, she has a clear understanding of what California policies are needed. She advocated for greater access to broader educational options and will continue to fight to ensure parents have a larger say in their children’s education.

As a business woman, she understands the challenges California businesses face by an over-regulatory government with taxing authority. She will fight for small business owners and start-ups who provide jobs and empower California’s economy.

The North state has witnessed the destruction of our region by catastrophic fires. She will continue working to secure more funds for fire protection and public safety to mitigate another disaster. She will ensure that the resources allocated by California are used to clear forest fuel and not fund bureaucracy.

Vote for Megan Dahle to assure our Assembly District is well served.

Melody Raglin

Nevada City