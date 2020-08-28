Melody Buster: How about a ‘stay home’ notice to tourists?
With all the trash and debris scattered along the highway and our river trails also being used so much by tourists, I was wondering if our county supervisors or the powers that be could limit their use by outsiders?
As a local, having lived here for over 60 years, and I am no longer able to enjoy the natural beauty that I once enjoyed. I’ve seen Lake Tahoe issue a “stay home” notice to the public and it seemed to work nicely.
Can’t we do the same here in Nevada County at least until this pandemic is under control?
Melody Buster
Grass Valley
