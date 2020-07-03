Melissa Vega: Pedestrian safety in Glenbrook Basin

I live in the Glenbrook Basin as do a lot of people. My family and I walk the area regularly.

Upon crossing the streets at the intersection of Sutton Way and Olympia Park Circle, we have come pretty close to being hit while in the crosswalks on multiple occasions.

We see cars come zooming through the stop signs without stopping or seeing the people in the crosswalk.

These crosswalks are heavily traveled by people in our community of all ages. One solution is to make the crosswalk light up when one is crossing similar to what is in place by Nevada Union High School crosswalk. This would likely alert folks to be more cautious and hopefully grab the driver’s attention.

I do feel this needs to be addressed since the businesses in this area have grown and the car and pedestrian traffic has increased. Members of the public are encouraged to submit public comments via voicemail at 530-274-4390 and email to public@cityofgrassvalley.com.

Melissa Vega

Grass Valley